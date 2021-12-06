CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Cooper lifts Morehead St.…

Cooper lifts Morehead St. over Presbyterian 71-66

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Ta’lon Cooper had 11 points and 12 assists to carry Morehead State to a 71-66 win over Presbyterian on Monday night.

Johni Broome had 17 points and six blocks for the Eagles (6-3), who have won four in a row. Jaylen Sebree added 13 points. Skyelar Potter had six rebounds.

Winston Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Hose (6-4). Rayshon Harrison added 13 points and six assists. Trevon Reddish had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

Agencies to receive final cyber guidance from CISA in the coming months

DHS continues rolling out new cyber requirements to transportation sector

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up