Conference play starts for Tenn. Tech, Tennessee St.

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 6:31 AM

Tennessee Tech (3-10, 0-0) vs. Tennessee State (5-7, 0-0)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts Tennessee Tech as OVC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Tennessee Tech finished with five wins and 15 losses, while Tennessee State won three games and lost 17.

STEPPING UP: Jr. Clay is averaging 11.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals to lead the charge for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11.1 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Kassim Nicholson, who is averaging 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JR.: Clay has connected on 23.3 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Tennessee Tech is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 72.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee Tech has lost its last seven road games, scoring 63.7 points, while allowing 74.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State attempts more free throws per game than any other OVC team. The Tigers have averaged 20.5 free throws per game this season and 23 per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

