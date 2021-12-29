CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Conference play starts for Tarleton St., Dixie St.

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 6:31 AM

Tarleton St. (5-8, 0-0) vs. Dixie St. (7-6, 0-0)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton St. visits Dixie St. as WAC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Tarleton St. finished with five wins and seven losses, while Dixie St. won four games and lost 10.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tarleton St.’s Montre Gipson, Tahj Small and Shakur Daniel have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Texans points over the last five games.MIGHTY MONTRE: Gipson has connected on 20.8 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 65: Tarleton St. is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 65 points and 0-8 when scoring 62 points or fewer.

PERFECT WHEN: The Trailblazers are 7-0 when holding opponents to 45.5 percent or worse from the field, and 0-6 when opponents shoot better than that. The Texans are 5-0 when they score at least 65 points and 0-8 on the year when falling short of 65.

DID YOU KNOW: The Dixie St. offense is rated 28th nationally by scoring 81 points per game this year. Tarleton St. has only averaged 62.3 points per game, which ranks 267th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

