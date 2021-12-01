Conference play starts for Southern Utah, EWU

Southern Utah (3-3, 0-0) vs. Eastern Washington (3-3, 0-0) Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Utah (3-3, 0-0) vs. Eastern Washington (3-3, 0-0)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah and Eastern Washington meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Southern Utah finished with 12 wins and two losses, while Eastern Washington won 12 games and lost three.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Washington’s Linton Acliese III, Rylan Bergersen and Angelo Allegri have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: John Knight III has accounted for 46 percent of all Southern Utah field goals over the last three games. Knight has 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Southern Utah has lost its last three road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 76 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Thunderbirds. Eastern Washington has an assist on 40 of 69 field goals (58 percent) over its past three matchups while Southern Utah has assists on 31 of 83 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Thunderbirds have averaged 25.2 free throws per game.

