CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Conference play starts for…

Conference play starts for Portland St., Idaho State

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 6:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Portland State (2-3, 0-0) vs. Idaho State (1-5, 0-0)

Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State and Idaho State meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Portland State finished with six wins and eight losses, while Idaho State won eight games and lost six.

SAVVY SENIORS: Portland State’s James Jean-Marie, Khalid Thomas and Ezekiel Alley have collectively accounted for 40 percent of all Vikings scoring this season.NIFTY FORD III: Robert Ford III has connected on 40 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bengals have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Vikings. Idaho State has an assist on 27 of 52 field goals (51.9 percent) over its past three contests while Portland State has assists on 40 of 84 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Portland State offense has averaged 76 possessions per game, the 18th-most in Division I. Idaho State has not been as uptempo as the Vikings and is averaging only 64.4 possessions per game (ranked 329th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon chief says Guard who refuse vaccine cannot train

VA AI strategy outlines data, workforce investments needed to improve veteran care

Why the new DHS cyber talent management system was nearly 7 years in the making

The Marine Corps has not granted any religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up