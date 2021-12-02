Conference play starts for ND, BC

Notre Dame (3-3, 0-0) vs. Boston College (5-3, 0-0) Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Friday, 6 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame (3-3, 0-0) vs. Boston College (5-3, 0-0)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame and Boston College meet in the first ACC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Notre Dame finished with seven wins and 11 losses, while Boston College won two games and lost 11.

TEAM LEADERS: Seniors Dane Goodwin and Paul Atkinson have led the Fighting Irish. Goodwin is averaging 15 points and 5.7 rebounds while Atkinson is putting up 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by DeMarr Langford Jr. and T.J. Bickerstaff. Langford has averaged 12.4 points and five rebounds while Bickerstaff has put up 10.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DANE: Goodwin has connected on 50 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 93.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Boston College has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 73.4 points while giving up 57.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Fighting Irish. Boston College has 35 assists on 71 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three games while Notre Dame has assists on 39 of 84 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame has scored 76.3 points and allowed 73 points over its last three games. Boston College has managed 67.3 points and given up 60 over its last three.

