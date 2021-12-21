Conference play starts for N. Dakota, NDSU

North Dakota (4-9, 0-0) vs. North Dakota State (8-4, 0-0) Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Dakota (4-9, 0-0) vs. North Dakota State (8-4, 0-0)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota and North Dakota State meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, North Dakota finished with nine wins and 10 losses, while North Dakota State won 13 games and lost six.

SQUAD LEADERS: North Dakota State’s Rocky Kreuser has averaged 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while Grant Nelson has put up 12 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Fighting Hawks, Paul Bruns has averaged 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while Tsotne Tsartsidze has put up seven points and 5.5 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRUNS: Bruns has connected on 35.6 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 4-2 when scoring at least 71.

TWO STREAKS: North Dakota has dropped its last five road games, scoring 59.8 points and allowing 82.4 points during those contests. North Dakota State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 57.5.

STOUT STATE: North Dakota State has held opposing teams to 64.3 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Summit League teams. The Bison have allowed only 60.8 points per game over their last five games.

