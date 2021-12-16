CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
Colorado hosts CSUB

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 3:30 PM

Cal State Bakersfield (4-3) vs. Colorado (8-3)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield plays Colorado in a non-conference matchup. Cal State Bakersfield fell 69-59 at Abilene Christian on Wednesday. Colorado is coming off a 65-54 home win against Milwaukee last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Bakersfield’s Justin McCall, Justin Edler-Davis and Shawn Stith have combined to account for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 37 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Jabari Walker has connected on 24.3 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Colorado is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Buffaloes are 3-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Roadrunners. Colorado has 33 assists on 67 field goals (49.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Cal State Bakersfield has assists on 21 of 64 field goals (32.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked second among Big West teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 12.4 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

