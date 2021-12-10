CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Colgate visits St. John’s

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 12:31 PM

Colgate (4-6) vs. St. John’s (7-2)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces St. John’s in a non-conference matchup. Colgate fell short in a 71-68 game at Pittsburgh in its last outing. St. John’s is coming off an 88-83 home win over Monmouth in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Colgate’s Nelly Cummings, Tucker Richardson and Jack Ferguson have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cummings has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Colgate field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: St. John’s is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Red Storm are 1-2 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

STREAK STATS: Colgate has lost its last three road games, scoring 73.7 points, while allowing 78 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s is ranked ninth among all Division I teams with an average of 85.6 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

