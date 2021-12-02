Colgate looks to sweep Northeastern

Colgate (3-4) vs. Northeastern (4-4) Matthews Arena, Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate goes for the season sweep…

Colgate (3-4) vs. Northeastern (4-4)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate goes for the season sweep over Northeastern after winning the previous matchup in Hamilton. The teams last met on Nov. 9, when the Raiders forced 16 Northeastern turnovers and turned the ball over just eight times en route to a seven-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Colgate’s Nelly Cummings, Jack Ferguson and Tucker Richardson have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cummings has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Colgate field goals over the last three games. Cummings has 16 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Raiders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Northeastern has 36 assists on 66 field goals (54.5 percent) across its past three games while Colgate has assists on 59 of 84 field goals (70.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an average of 78.1 points per game.

