Coleman scores 23 to lift Hawaii over Hawaii Pacific 88-52

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 2:12 AM

HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman had a career-high 23 points as Hawaii rolled past Hawaii Pacific 88-52 on Wednesday night.

Coleman hit 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Kamaka Hepa had 16 points and seven rebounds for Hawaii (4-3). Junior Madut added 16 points. Jerome Desrosiers had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Rodney Hounshell had 14 points for the Sharks.

