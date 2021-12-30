Cole, Williams lead Coastal Carolina past ULM 94-64

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Vince Cole had 19 points to lead five Coastal Carolina players in double figures as the…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Vince Cole had 19 points to lead five Coastal Carolina players in double figures as the Chanticleers easily defeated UL Monroe 94-64 on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

Rudi Williams added 17 points for the Chanticleers (8-4). Essam Mostafa and Garrick Green each scored 13 and Josh Uduje had 12. Mostafa also had 17 rebounds, while Green posted eight rebounds.

Nika Metskhvarishvili had 20 points for the Warhawks (8-5). Russell Harrison added 14 points and Thomas Howell had 12 points.

