CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Cochran leads Ball State…

Cochran leads Ball State past Indiana-Kokomo 85-58

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 3:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 19 points as Ball State routed Indiana-Kokomo 85-58 on Sunday.

Miryne Thomas had 13 points for Ball State (4-5). Luke Bumbalough added 12 points. Payton Sparks also had 12 points along with five assists.

Trequan Spivey had 21 points for the Cougars. Darian Porch added 10 points. Zach Rinehart had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up