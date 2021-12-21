CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Cochran leads Ball St. over E. Illinois 75-55

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 10:42 PM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 9 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Ball State easily defeated Eastern Illinois 75-55 on Tuesday night.

Payton Sparks had 16 points for Ball State (5-6), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Miryne Thomas added 14 points. Luke Bumbalough had 13 points.

The Cardinals forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Kejuan Clements had 17 points for the Panthers (2-11), who have now lost four games in a row. Paul Bizimana added 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

