CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Clemson, Miami start ACC play

Clemson, Miami start ACC play

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Clemson (5-3, 0-0) vs. Miami (5-3, 0-0)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and Miami meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Clemson finished with 10 wins and six losses, while Miami won four games and lost 15.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami’s Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Hurricanes scoring over the last five games.POTENT PJ: PJ Hall has connected on 40.9 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Canes. Miami has 27 assists on 74 field goals (36.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Clemson has assists on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Clemson has scored 70.8 points and allowed 63 points over its last five games. Miami has averaged 68.4 points and given up 70.4 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

New House bill attempts to reinvigorate underperforming federal internship program

GAO sustains first of 23 protests of CIO-SP4 solicitation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up