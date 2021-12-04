CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Clements carries Eastern Illinois past North Park 76-71

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 6:33 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kejuan Clements had 25 points and 11 assists as Eastern Illinois slipped past North Park 76-71 on Saturday.

Kashawn Charles had 17 points for the Panthers (2-7), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Jermaine Hamlin and Rodolfo Rufino Bolis both scored 10.

Gabe Johnson had 19 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Vikings. Michael Osborne added 17 points, while Jalen Boyd scored 13.

