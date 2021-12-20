CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Clay, Tenn. Tech visit Cincy

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Tennessee Tech (3-9) vs. Cincinnati (9-3)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jr. Clay and Tennessee Tech will go up against David DeJulius and Cincinnati. The junior Clay is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games. DeJulius, a senior, is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cincinnati’s DeJulius has averaged 13.4 points while Jeremiah Davenport has put up 11.5 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Clay has averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 assists and two steals while Keishawn Davidson has put up 11.7 points.JUMPING FOR JR.: Clay has connected on 22.9 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Tennessee Tech is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 72.

TWO STREAKS: Tennessee Tech has dropped its last six road games, scoring 63.2 points and allowing 73.8 points during those contests. Cincinnati has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73.7 points while giving up 55.

DID YOU KNOW: The tough Cincinnati defense has held opponents to 59.4 points per game, the 28th-lowest mark in Division I. Tennessee Tech has allowed an average of 72.2 points through 12 games (ranking the Golden Eagles 207th).

