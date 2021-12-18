Clark’s 21 pts, 11 boards spark No. 14 Iowa past UCF, 69-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and passed off six assists at No.…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and passed off six assists at No. 14 Iowa remained unbeaten at home, turning away late rally by Central Florida to post a 69-61 win Saturday.

Clark hit three first-half 3s and her jumper with a second left sent the teams into intermission tied at 31-31. She missed all five 3-point attempts in the second half as the Hawkeyes rebounded from a 77-70 loss to No. 12 Iowa State in their last game.

Monica Czinano got to the basket for four third-quarter layups as the Hawkeyes (6-2) outscored UCF 25-12 in the third quarter and took a 56-43 advantage into the fourth.

Tay Sanders got a layup and Diamond Battles hit a 3 to get the Knights back within single digits, 56-48, and Sanders’ jumper with 7:01 left made it 58-53. McKenna Warnock answered with a 3 and a layup and Czinano added a layup to push the Hawkeyes’ lead back to 13, 66-53 with under four minutes to play.

Czinano finished with 19 points Warniock added 13 points, seven boards and seven assists for Iowa.

Sanders scored 20 points to lead UCF (8-2), which took its first road loss. Diamond Battles scored 12 points and collected four steals and Alisha Lewis hit two 3s in the final 1:45 to finish with 10 points and four steals.

