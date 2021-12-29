CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Clarke lifts Sacred Heart…

Clarke lifts Sacred Heart over Long Island University 69-65

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 11:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Aaron Clarke had 17 points as Sacred Heart turned back Long Island University 69-65 in a Northeast Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Nico Galette added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers (5-9). Tyler Thomas scored 15. Cantavio Dutreil finished with 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Ty Flowers scored a career-high 36 points and had eight rebounds for the Sharks (3-8). Isaac Kante added 12 points and nine rebounds. Eral Penn had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Federal judge rejects Oklahoma lawsuit over National Guard vaccine mandate

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up