Cincy faces Texas Southern

Texas Southern (2-7) vs. Cincinnati (8-3)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern and Cincinnati both look to put winning streaks together . Texas Southern won 70-60 at Texas Rio Grande Valley in its last outing. Cincinnati is coming off a 77-50 win at home over Florida A&M in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Tigers have been led by seniors Joirdon Karl Nicholas and Brison Gresham. Nicholas is averaging 11 points and 5.4 rebounds while Gresham is accounting for eight points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Bearcats have been anchored by David DeJulius and Jeremiah Davenport, who have combined to score 23 points per contest.DOMINANT DAVID: DeJulius has connected on 26.5 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Texas Southern is 0-7 when it allows at least 61 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 61.

PERFECT WHEN: Cincinnati is a perfect 6-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Bearcats are 2-3 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Cincinnati offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-lowest rate in the country. The Texas Southern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15 percent of all possessions (ranked 343rd among Division I teams).

