Charleston looks for home win vs Delaware

College of Charleston looks for its sixth straight win over Delaware at TD Arena.

Delaware (9-4, 0-0) vs. College of Charleston (8-4, 0-0)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks for its sixth straight win over Delaware at TD Arena. The last victory for the Fightin’ Blue Hens at College of Charleston was a 64-58 win on Jan. 10, 2015.

LEADING THE WAY: Dylan Painter and Jameer Nelson Jr. have led the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Painter is averaging 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while Nelson is putting up 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Cougars have been led by Dimitrius Underwood and Reyne Smith, who are averaging 10 and 13.3 points, respectively.TOUGH TO DENY DYLAN: Across 13 appearances this season, Delaware’s Painter has shot 57.1 percent.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Fightin’ Blue Hens have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. College of Charleston has an assist on 36 of 76 field goals (47.4 percent) over its past three games while Delaware has assists on 42 of 85 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston is ranked first in all of Division I with an average of 77.5 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.