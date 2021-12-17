Charleston hosts Rhode Island

Rhode Island (8-3) vs. College of Charleston (7-4) Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island (8-3) vs. College of Charleston (7-4)

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston plays Rhode Island in a non-conference matchup. Rhode Island blew out Milwaukee by 24 on Monday, while College of Charleston fell to Stetson on Thursday, 67-59.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: This game represents a Washington D.C. homecoming for Rhode Island sophomore Makhel Mitchell, who is averaging 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Rams. Makhel Mitchell has been complemented by Jeremy Sheppard, who is recording 11.8 points per game. The Cougars have been led by Dimitrius Underwood and Reyne Smith, who have combined to score 23.1 points per contest.MIGHTY MAKHEL: Across 11 appearances this season, Rhode Island’s Makhel Mitchell has shot 59.3 percent.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Cougars are 5-0 when holding opponents to 43.4 percent or worse from the field, and 2-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Rams are 5-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 3-3 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Rams. College of Charleston has an assist on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Rhode Island has assists on 35 of 81 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Rhode Island defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.5 percent, the 10th-best mark in the country. College of Charleston has allowed opponents to shoot 45.6 percent from the field through 11 games (ranked 309th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.