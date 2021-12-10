Charleston hosts Presbyterian

Presbyterian (6-4) vs. College of Charleston (6-3) TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian pays…

Presbyterian (6-4) vs. College of Charleston (6-3)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian pays visit to College of Charleston in a non-conference matchup. College of Charleston won over Tulane 86-72 on Tuesday, while Presbyterian fell 71-66 at Morehead State on Monday.

LEADING THE WAY: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 18.4 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Blue Hose. Winston Hill is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Cougars have been led by John Meeks, who is averaging 14.1 points and five rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RAYSHON: Harrison has connected on 26.8 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also converted 89.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cougars are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 77 points or fewer and 0-3 when opponents exceed 77 points. The Blue Hose are 5-0 when recording at least 17 offensive rebounds and 1-4 when they fall short of that total.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Hose. College of Charleston has an assist on 56 of 93 field goals (60.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Presbyterian has assists on 43 of 80 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The College of Charleston offense is ranked 27th in the country by scoring 82.6 points per game this year. Presbyterian has only averaged 64.7 points per game, which ranks 229th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.