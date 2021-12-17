CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Chappell scores 15 to lift Sacramento State past Menlo 67-53

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 9:04 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach Chappell scored 15 points to carry Sacramento State to a 67-53 win over Menlo on Friday night.

William FitzPatrick had 12 points for Sacramento State (4-5). Bryce Fowler added 11 points and six assists. Teiano Hardee had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Parker Haven had 10 points for the Oaks. N’Jai LeBlanc and Ziggy Lauese each had seven rebounds.

