Chandler, S. Alabama host SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (6-6) vs. South Alabama (9-3)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ray’Sean Taylor and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville will go up against Jay Jay Chandler and South Alabama. The sophomore Taylor has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games. Chandler, a senior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: South Alabama’s Chandler, Javon Franklin and Kayo Goncalves have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor has connected on 36.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-6 when it allows at least 67 points and 6-0 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

STREAK SCORING: South Alabama has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83.2 points while giving up 53.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Cougars have averaged 18.8 free throws per game.

