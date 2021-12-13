CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington clinics for kids | Omicron cases in DC | Americans plan social holiday season | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Chandler, No. 18 Tennessee…

Chandler, No. 18 Tennessee host USC Upstate

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Carolina Upstate (2-7) vs. No. 18 Tennessee (7-2)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Bryson Mozone and South Carolina Upstate will face Kennedy Chandler and No. 18 Tennessee. The senior Mozone is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Chandler, a freshman, is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: South Carolina Upstate’s Mozone, Dalvin White and Josh Aldrich have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Spartans scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Chandler has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. Chandler has 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 77.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Tennessee is a perfect 7-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Volunteers are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 27th-highest rate in the country. The South Carolina Upstate offense has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 260th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

CIOs at HHS, TSA, CTO at Justice leaving federal service

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Biden executive order seeks 'seamless' customer experience across federal services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up