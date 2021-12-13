Chandler, No. 18 Tennessee host USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (2-7) vs. No. 18 Tennessee (7-2) Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

South Carolina Upstate (2-7) vs. No. 18 Tennessee (7-2)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Bryson Mozone and South Carolina Upstate will face Kennedy Chandler and No. 18 Tennessee. The senior Mozone is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Chandler, a freshman, is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: South Carolina Upstate’s Mozone, Dalvin White and Josh Aldrich have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Spartans scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Chandler has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. Chandler has 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 77.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Tennessee is a perfect 7-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Volunteers are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 27th-highest rate in the country. The South Carolina Upstate offense has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 260th among Division I teams).

