Central Connecticut tops Holy Cross 73-67

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 11:57 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Nigel Scantlebury had a career-high 25 points as Central Connecticut beat Holy Cross 73-67 on Wednesday night.

Scantlebury hit 8 of 10 shots.

Ian Krishnan had 16 points for Central Connecticut (2-6). Andre Snoddy added 11 points.

Judson Martindale had 22 points for the Crusaders (2-6). Gerrale Gates added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kyrell Luc had 11 points and R.J. Johnson 10.

