CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Central Connecticut defeats St.…

Central Connecticut defeats St. Francis 67-55

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 8:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Snoddy registered 14 points and nine rebounds as Central Connecticut beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 67-55 on Friday night.

Ian Krishnan also scored 14 points for Central Connecticut (4-10, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Trenton McLaughlin and Davonte Sweatman each had 11 points.

St. Francis scored 18 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored a season-high 27 points and had six rebounds for the Terriers (3-10, 0-2). Rob Higgins added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up