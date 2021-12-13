Central Ark. hopes to end skid vs Little Rock

Arkansas-Little Rock (5-6) vs. Central Arkansas (1-8) Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas looks…

Arkansas-Little Rock (5-6) vs. Central Arkansas (1-8)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas looks to end its five-game losing streak as it battles Arkansas-Little Rock. Arkansas-Little Rock beat Philander Smith by nine at home on Saturday. Central Arkansas lost 95-82 on the road against Arkansas State on Dec. 4.

LEADING THE WAY: Central Arkansas’ Darious Hall has averaged 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while Camren Hunter has put up 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Trojans, Isaiah Palermo has averaged 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while Marko Lukic has put up 10.2 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Palermo has accounted for 46 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. Palermo has 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Trojans are 0-6 when opponents score more than 66.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Little Rock has lost its last four road games, scoring 64.8 points, while allowing 84.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas is rated second in the Atlantic Sun with an average of 73.8 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.