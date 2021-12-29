Central Ark. goes up against Champion Christian College

Champion Christian College vs. Central Arkansas (2-9) Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Central Arkansas…

Champion Christian College vs. Central Arkansas (2-9)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Arkansas Bears will be taking on the Tigers of Champion Christian College. Central Arkansas is coming off a 90-56 home win over Hendrix College in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Darious Hall has averaged 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bears, while Camren Hunter has accounted for 12 points per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ariyon Williams has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Champion Christian College field goals over the last three games. Williams has 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PREVIOUSLY: Central Arkansas scored 92 points and prevailed by 64 over Champion Christian College when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas went 0-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bears scored 66.6 points per contest in those seven games.

