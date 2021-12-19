Central Ark. battles Hendrix College

Hendrix College vs. Central Arkansas (1-9) Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Central Arkansas Bears…

Hendrix College vs. Central Arkansas (1-9)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Arkansas Bears will be taking on the Warriors of Division III Hendrix College. Central Arkansas lost 106-70 at Missouri State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Darious Hall has averaged 12.8 points and 6.9 rebounds this year for Central Arkansas. Complementing Hall is Camren Hunter, who is averaging 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.DARIOUS FROM DEEP: Through 10 games, the Bears’ Darious Hall has connected on 37.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 72.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas went 0-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bears put up 66.6 points per contest in those seven games.

