CCU takes on Emory & Henry

Emory & Henry vs. Coastal Carolina (8-4) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal…

Emory & Henry vs. Coastal Carolina (8-4)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be taking on the Wasps of Division III Emory & Henry. Coastal Carolina is coming off a 94-64 win at home over ULM in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Essam Mostafa has averaged 16.8 points and 10.4 rebounds this year for Coastal Carolina. Rudi Williams is also a primary contributor, with 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.ROBUST RODRIGUEZ: Kevin Rodriguez has connected on 80 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina went 4-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Chanticleers scored 80.8 points per matchup across those six contests.

