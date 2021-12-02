CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
CCSU faces New Hampshire

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 5:31 PM

Central Connecticut (2-6) vs. New Hampshire (3-2)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut and New Hampshire both look to put winning streaks together . Each team earned a victory in their last game. New Hampshire earned a 70-55 win on the road over Holy Cross on Saturday, while Central Connecticut got a 73-67 win at home against Holy Cross on Wednesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: New Hampshire’s Jayden Martinez has averaged 20.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while Nick Guadarrama has put up 11.8 points and five rebounds. For the Blue Devils, Nigel Scantlebury has averaged 11.6 points while Andre Snoddy has put up 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds.SOLID SCANTLEBURY: Scantlebury has connected on 50 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 89.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Central Connecticut is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. New Hampshire has 28 assists on 78 field goals (35.9 percent) across its past three outings while Central Connecticut has assists on 32 of 81 field goals (39.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent New Hampshire offense has turned the ball over on just 10.9 percent of its possessions, the lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.2 percent of all Central Connecticut possessions have resulted in a turnover.

