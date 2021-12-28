Campbell plays host to Norfolk State

Norfolk State (9-4) vs. Campbell (7-4) John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Norfolk State (9-4) vs. Campbell (7-4)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and Campbell look to bounce back from losses. Norfolk State fell short in a 68-54 game at New Mexico last week. Campbell lost 65-58 to UNC Wilmington on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Norfolk State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Joe Bryant Jr., Kris Bankston, Dana Tate Jr. and Jalen Hawkins have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 51 percent of all Spartans points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JOE: Bryant has connected on 30 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 94.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Campbell is 5-0 when scoring at least 67 points and 2-4 when falling shy of that total. Norfolk State is 9-0 when it puts up 66 or more points and 0-4 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Big South teams. The Fighting Camels have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.

