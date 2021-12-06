CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Campbell faces Columbia International

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 3:31 PM

Columbia International vs. Campbell (6-2)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels are set to battle the Rams of Columbia International. Campbell lost 65-61 to VCU in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cedric Henderson Jr. has averaged 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Fighting Camels. Jesus Carralero is also a big facilitator, with 11 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Carralero has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Campbell field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell went 2-3 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Fighting Camels put up 64.8 points per contest across those five contests.

