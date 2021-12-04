CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Cameron scores 17 to…

Cameron scores 17 to lead Abilene Christian over UIW 98-65

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 6:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Tobias Cameron came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Abilene Christian to a 98-65 win over UIW on Saturday.

Mahki Morris had 14 points for Abilene Christian (5-2), which won its fifth straight game. Airion Simmons added 13 points. Cameron Steele had 12 points.

Robert ”RJ” Glasper scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Cardinals (1-8). Drew Lutz added 19 points. Dylan Hayman had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up