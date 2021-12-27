California Baptist faces La Verne

La Verne vs. California Baptist (9-3) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist…

La Verne vs. California Baptist (9-3)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist Lancers are set to battle the Leopards of Division III La Verne. California Baptist is coming off an 84-68 win at home against Southeast Missouri in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Taran Armstrong has averaged 10.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Lancers, while Daniel Akin has recorded 13 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Taran Armstrong has connected on 28.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over his last five games. He’s also made 69.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist went 3-3 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Lancers offense scored 83 points per contest across those six contests.

