Cal throttles Idaho St. 72-46 with big second half

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 12:46 AM

BEREKLEY, Calif. (AP) — Andre Kelly scored 12 points and Lars Thiemann added 12 off the bench and California opened it up in the second half on the way to a 72-46 win over Idaho State on Wednesday night.

Jordan Shepherd scored 11 points and Grant Anticevich scored 10 with 10 rebounds.

Daxton Carr’s 3-pointer a minute into the second half brought Idaho State within 31-28, but Cal (5-5) took control with a 17-2 run in five minutes and led 48-30 with 13:06 left. The Bengals went scoreless from the 15:55 mark to 10:50 missing seven shot attempts.

Robert Ford III scored 11 points for Idaho State.

Cal has won five straight at home while Idaho State (1-8) has lost seven straight and hasn’t had a victory in almost a month (Nov. 12).

It was the first meeting between the two teams since the 1983-84 season. The Bears are 5-1 all-time against Idaho State.

