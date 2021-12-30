C. Michigan, Miami meet in conference play

Central Michigan (2-10, 1-0) vs. Miami (7-5, 1-0) John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Michigan (2-10, 1-0) vs. Miami (7-5, 1-0)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami plays host to Central Michigan in a MAC matchup. Each team is coming off of a road victory this past Wednesday. Miami earned a 91-81 win over Buffalo, while Central Michigan won 72-69 at Kent State.

SENIOR STUDS: Central Michigan’s Jermaine Jackson Jr., Harrison Henderson and Ralph Bissainthe have collectively scored 37 percent of all Chippewas points this season, though that trio’s output has dropped to 29 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Jackson has connected on 38.2 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Central Michigan is 0-10 when it allows at least 71 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Chippewas have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the RedHawks. Miami has 39 assists on 88 field goals (44.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Central Michigan has assists on 40 of 68 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.7 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-lowest rate in the country. The Central Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 310th among Division I teams).

