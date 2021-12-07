C. Michigan hopes to end skid vs Youngstown St.

Central Michigan (1-7) vs. Youngstown State (4-3) Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central…

Central Michigan (1-7) vs. Youngstown State (4-3)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks to end its five-game losing streak as it takes on Youngstown State. Central Michigan is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Youngstown State is coming off an 82-58 win in Green Bay over Green Bay on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Michael Akuchie is averaging 15.3 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Penguins. Tevin Olison has complemented Akuchie and is accounting for 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Chippewas are led by Harrison Henderson, who is averaging 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.HOT HARRISON: Henderson has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 53.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Chippewas have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has an assist on 27 of 69 field goals (39.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Central Michigan has assists on 32 of 64 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Youngstown State offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-lowest rate in the country. The Central Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 314th among Division I teams).

