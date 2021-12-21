BYU meets USF in Diamond Head Classic

Brigham Young (9-2) vs. South Florida (4-5) Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 9:30…

Brigham Young (9-2) vs. South Florida (4-5)

Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young and South Florida will meet in the Diamond Head Classic. Brigham Young took care of Weber State by 18 in its last outing, while South Florida is coming off of a 66-55 loss to Florida in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: South Florida’s Caleb Murphy has averaged 13 points while Javon Greene has put up 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals. For the Cougars, Alex Barcello has averaged 19.7 points while Te’Jon Lucas has put up 11 points and 4.7 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Murphy has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Brigham Young is a perfect 9-0 when it turns the ball over 14 times or fewer. The Cougars are 0-2 when they record more than 14 turnovers. South Florida’s forced 13.1 turnovers per game overall this year and 14.3 per game over its last three.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulls. South Florida has 32 assists on 65 field goals (49.2 percent) over its past three outings while Brigham Young has assists on 51 of 86 field goals (59.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 77.3 points per game. The Cougars have averaged 80.7 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.