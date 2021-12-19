CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Byrd’s last-second layup sends Southern past Kent St 78-76

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 8:29 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — P.J. Byrd made a layup with 1 second remaining in the game and Southern rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat Kent State 78-76 on Sunday.

Jayden Saddler had 17 points and six assists to lead the comeback by Southern (6-6). Tyrone Lyons also had 17 points and Terrell Williams scored 13. Byrd finished with nine points and three assists off the bench.

Sincere Carry had 14 points for the Golden Flashes (5-5). Justyn Hamilton added 11 points and eight rebounds. Tervell Beck had 10 points.

