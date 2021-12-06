Butler takes on OU

Butler (5-3) vs. Oklahoma (7-1) Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Oklahoma both…

Butler (5-3) vs. Oklahoma (7-1)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Oklahoma both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams won at home in their last game. Oklahoma earned a 74-67 win over Florida on Wednesday, while Butler won 68-57 over Saginaw Valley State on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tanner Groves has averaged 15.3 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Sooners. Jalen Hill has complemented Groves and is producing 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Jayden Taylor, who is averaging 11.9 points.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 82.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Oklahoma has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 52.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Sooners have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Oklahoma has an assist on 43 of 73 field goals (58.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Butler has assists on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Butler as a collective unit has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big East teams.

