Butler lifts Drexel over Fairleigh Dickinson 86-65

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 10:18 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Butler had 25 points plus 14 rebounds as Drexel romped past Fairleigh Dickinson 86-65 on Thursday night.

Melik Martin added 20 points for the Dragons. Camren Wynter had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Drexel (4-3). Mate Okros added 12 points.

Devon Dunn had 14 points for the winless Knights who now have lost seven straight. John Square Jr. added 14 points. Joe Munden Jr. had eight rebounds.

