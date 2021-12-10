Butler, Drexel visit ACU

Drexel (4-4) vs. Abilene Christian (5-2) Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards…

Drexel (4-4) vs. Abilene Christian (5-2)

Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as James Butler and Drexel will battle Airion Simmons and Abilene Christian. The senior Butler has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games. Simmons, a junior, is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Drexel’s Butler, Camren Wynter and Melik Martin have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Dragons points over the last five games.ACCURATE AIRION: Simmons has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 52.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Abilene Christian is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 66.7 percent of its free throws. The Wildcats are 0-2 when they shoot below 66.7 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: Abilene Christian has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 95.8 points while giving up 57.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian offense has scored 85.6 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats eighth nationally. The Drexel defense has allowed 73.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 208th).

