Burton, Richmond host ODU

Old Dominion (5-6) vs. Richmond (6-4)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior forwards will be on display as Kalu Ezikpe and Old Dominion will battle Tyler Burton and Richmond. Ezikpe is averaging 11 points over the last five games. Burton has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Spiders points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYLER: Burton has connected on 45.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 63: Old Dominion is 0-5 when it allows at least 63 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 63.

STREAK STATS: Richmond has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 68.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among A10 teams.

