Burford, Elon host High Point

High Point (3-4) vs. Elon (2-6) Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

High Point (3-4) vs. Elon (2-6)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as John-Michael Wright and High Point will battle Darius Burford and Elon. The junior Wright has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games. Burford, a sophomore, is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Elon’s Burford has averaged 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while Zac Ervin has put up 12.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Panthers, Wright has averaged 20.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Zach Austin has put up 13 points, seven rebounds and 3.4 blocks.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Wright has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all High Point field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Elon is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Phoenix. Elon has 35 assists on 76 field goals (46.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while High Point has assists on 51 of 85 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon has made 10.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among CAA teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.