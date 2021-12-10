BU puts streak on line vs Dartmouth

Boston University (8-3) vs. Dartmouth (3-4) Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University…

Boston University (8-3) vs. Dartmouth (3-4)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against Dartmouth. Boston University is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Dartmouth lost 72-69 to Quinnipiac in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Aaryn Rai, Brendan Barry, Taurus Samuels and Garrison Wade have combined to account for 61 percent of Dartmouth’s scoring this season. For Boston University, Javante McCoy, Sukhmail Mathon, Jonas Harper and Fletcher Tynen have combined to account for 64 percent of all Boston University scoring, including 93 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MCCOY: McCoy has connected on 53.1 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Big Green have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. Dartmouth has an assist on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Boston University has assists on 22 of 65 field goals (33.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dartmouth has made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Ivy League teams.

