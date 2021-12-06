CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Brown scores 32 to lead The Citadel over NC Central 80-67

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 10:38 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 32 points as The Citadel beat North Carolina Central 80-67 on Monday night.

Jason Roche had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-3). Tyler Moffe added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Brent Davis had six rebounds. Stephen Clark tied a career high with five blocks plus four points and five assists.

Dontavius King had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (3-7). Justin Wright added 13 points and eight rebounds. Kris Monroe had 12 points.

