Brown scores 19 to lift Tennessee St. over Lipscomb 73-65

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 7:26 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Brown came off the bench to score 19 points and lift Tennessee State to a 73-65 win over Lipscomb on Sunday.

Brown made 8 of 10 shots.

Kenny Cooper had 12 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee State (3-6), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 10 points. Kassim Nicholson had eight rebounds.

Will Pruitt had 14 points for the Bisons (5-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Parker Hazen added 12 points. Greg Jones had 10 points.

